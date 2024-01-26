Tommy Dreamer Comments On The Strategic Timing Of Lawsuit Against WWE's Vince McMahon

Yesterday, a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Lauriniatis, and WWE, accusing the executives of multiple instances of sexual assault and sex trafficking over several years. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE performer Tommy Dreamer gave his reaction to the news, encouraging a wait-and-see approach.

"It's a hard thing to talk about," Dreamer said. "I don't want to judge or say anything before it plays out. [They're] horrible accusations and ... there's gonna be another investigation, and I think, if there's guilt, then people are gonna have to pay. And if there's not, let's kind of just see where this all takes us."

The news of the lawsuit broke just days after the announcement that "WWE Raw" will be moving to Netflix next January, and with one of the company's biggest events of the year, the Royal Rumble, taking place on Saturday. Dreamer feels that the timing may be more than a coincidence.

"This is such a great weekend for fans, and when news like this drops I also feel ... it drops for a reason — to try and take away some headlines," Dreamer continued. "It's an unfortunate situation that really does have to be addressed, and I do feel it will be addressed."

It remains to be seen how WWE's big weekend progresses, but it seems there will be at least a couple of changes on the docket. This morning, WWE reportedly removed a McMahon shirt from the in-person shop. Along with that, rumors have circulated that Brock Lesnar — someone heavily implicated in the lawsuit — was planned for a Royal Rumble spot. That appearance is now said to be in question.

