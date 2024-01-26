Kofi Kingston Discusses 'Escalating' WWE Feud Between The New Day & Imperium

Throughout 2024 so far, WWE's The New Day has been engaged in a growing rivalry with Imperium, focused mainly on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. That's been for the best, as The New Day's Big E has been out of action for almost two years with a neck injury, leaving Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to their own devices on TV. During an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview at WWE's Royal Rumble 2024 media junket, Kingston commented on the feud and the possibility of GUNTHER's involvement.

"We'll cross that bridge when it comes," Kingston said. "It seems like this rivalry is escalating. The great thing about it is that people are getting to see something they don't really get to see."

The former WWE Champion pointed out that Kaiser has been showcasing his nasty side over the last several weeks, while Vince has raised his level of intensity. Meanwhile, Kingston and Woods are focused on reminding people what they are capable of in the ring.

"You have the guys who are super serious, but now we've made them get even more maniacal," Kingston continued. "You have guys who are super playful and cheerful and you've seen us get more maniacal and angry. So now we meet in the middle and it's a war that everybody gets to benefit from, but through seeing something different."

While there is no obvious indication that Big E will be back anytime soon, Saturday's annual WWE Royal Rumble is a time for surprise returns, and his presence would certainly round out the numbers in the current feud. With GUNTHER having called his shot to win this weekend's big match, will any of the three New Day members stand in his way?

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Royal Rumble news, including live coverage of the event.