Spoiler On Big TNA Name Reportedly Set For Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble season is here again, which is usually means lots of surprises, and it appears a current TNA Champion will be in this year's Rumble match. The following information contains spoilers for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble PLE, and anyone wishing to avoid spoilers should not read further.

PWInsider Elite reports that TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will participate in this year's Women's Royal Rumble. This marks the second time a Knockouts Champion has competed in the Royal Rumble, as 5-time Knockouts Champion Mickie James competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble as then Impact Knockouts Champion, even wearing the belt to the ring. This will be Grace's WWE debut.

Grace won the TNA Knockouts Championship, her third reign with the title, a matter of days ago at TNA Hard To Kill, dethroning former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Trinity. While this will be Grace's in-ring debut for WWE, she's done work for the company in the past, or at the very least for WWE's video games, as she revealed that she was one of the wrestlers who did motion capture work for WWE 2K23, specifically handling the moves for WWE Superstar Ivy Nile, whose strength and physique has often drawn comparisons to Grace. Grace is not likely to be a long-term prospect in WWE though, as she signed a two-year contract with TNA just last August, seemingly keeping her with the company through 2025. Grace has been with TNA since 2018, while also maintaining an active schedule on the American independent scene.