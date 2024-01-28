Konnan On Working With Patrick Clark In AAA, Difference To Marty Scurll And Alberto Del Rio Situations

Konnan has addressed whether he would consider bringing Patrick Clark, formerly the Velveteen Dream in WWE, to AAA after the disgraced blue-chip prospect shared an apology video on social media. Clark was accused of having inappropriate contact with minors in 2020, later being released by WWE in 2021. He's since been arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing charges too. Lucha Libre promotion AAA has bought in controversial stars like Alberto Del Rio and Marty Scurll, but that doesn't mean head booke Konnan is willing to hand Patrick Clark a second wind.

"I know he was over, and I like Prince. But I'm not the Red Cross," Konnan answered during "Keepin' it 100." "It's not my job to give everybody a job or work."

Alberto Del Rio has seen multiple accusations of domestic and sexual assault in the past, indicted by a grand jury in 2021 on felony kidnapping and assault charges. The trial saw multiple delays, and the charges were dropped in late 2021 due to a missing witness. Marty Scurll was named in the Speaking Out movement of 2020 with it being alleged he took advantage of an inebriated 16-year-old girl after a UK independent show in 2015. That said, Konnan explained why their situations differ from Clark's.

"Unlike ADR and Marty, I had a relationship with both of them, personal and business, and they both knew that this was their last chance, and they were working under that premise. They've both been dragged, and a lot of fun has been made of their expense; hey, that's the price to pay when you f*** up, and society — or allegedly f*** up — that's just part of it. Everybody gets it. I don't know this guy; I've never worked with him; he's not on my radar right now, but I'll let you know."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

