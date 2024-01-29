Big E And Kofi Kingston Assess New Day's WWE Raw Feud With Imperium

Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble came and went without the return of one performer who's been out of action for almost two years: Big E of The New Day. With his partners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods currently feuding with Imperium, Big E's presence at the Rumble would've made perfect sense, but it seems it wasn't meant to be. Still, Big E recently appeared alongside Kingston and Woods on WWE's "The Bump," with the group offering their takes on the current rivalry.

"I gotta [have] respect [for] Imperium," Kingston said. "You see [The New Day] always together, all the time; it's always all three of us, you know? You go, you see [Imperium] out, they're eating together, they're traveling together, they're working out together, they're thick as thieves, you know? So I gotta respect that about them. I understand why they would want to go up against guys like us, you know? Because we are what they want to be."

With more and more factions continuing to pop up in WWE, the group was then asked if they believed that they were responsible for that change. Big E replied affirmatively, stating that you can see the way things have changed and grown within the company since they came on the scene. Both Big E and Kingston shared that they do respect Imperium, but that doesn't change the fact that they want to beat them.

"Imperium, they're very talented," Big E said. "But they done crossed a line, you know what I mean?"

The former WWE Champion warned that, underneath all of the "Power of Positivity," their trio remains a group of relentless individuals. Even with one of their members currently out of action, The New Day is set on showing Imperium that they aren't to be disrespected.

