Photo: Bayley Shows Off New Look After Winning The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Women's Match

Bayley is celebrating her first Royal Rumble win with a subtle new look. The leader of Damage CNTRL showed off a new hairdo in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), which has the letters "ITYS" shaved into her scalp, underneath the bottom layer of her hair. At first glance, the letters seem random, but Bayley accompanied the photo with the caption, "I TOLD YOU SO #RoyalRumble."

The new women's Royal Rumble record-setting "Iron Woman," who lasted 63 minutes and three seconds, has been re-posting many words of congratulations that have been sent her way. On X, Bayley re-posted a photo alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque and said now that she's beaten Rhea Ripley's record, she's ready to beat her at WWE WrestleMania 40. Bayley also shared a WWE post, posing alongside men's Rumble winner Cody Rhodes with their new merchandise.

Bayley outlasted 29 other women, including Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, a debuting Jade Cargill, and her fellow Damage CNTRL members Asuka and Kairi Sane, to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Bayley has not yet chosen if she will face Women's World Champion Ripley or WWE Women's Champion — and long-term stablemate — IYO Sky. Bayley has previously said she would like to challenge Ripley to avoid conflict within Damage CNTRL. However, anything is possible in the world of WWE storytelling. Additionally, history has shown time and time again that factions and friendships were created to be broken in the pursuit of championship gold.