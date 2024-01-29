Pat McAfee Reflects On The 'Honor' Of Calling WWE Royal Rumble 2024

One of WWE's most beloved celebrity commentators returned to action at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event on Saturday. Pat McAfee joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the desk, and the former punter for the Indianapolis Colts even entered the Rumble match at number 22. However, to his surprise, he quickly eliminated himself and returned to calling the action after staring down Omos in the ring. McAfee posted a lengthy statement of thanks on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, calling it an "absolute honor" to be back in the WWE Universe.

"I feel like a kid every time I get the chance to go back... so much fun and so much talent in one building... Every. Time," McAfee wrote in the post. "I'm so damn lucky to be living this dumba** life. It's truly so, so dumb. None of it makes sense, and tonight was a reminder of that for me. I truly appreciate it all."

McAfee also reflected on his brief appearance in the Rumble. He said it didn't take long to realize that he didn't deserve to headline WrestleMania, and the message was evident after he came face-to-face with the "Nigerian Giant." However, he will now wonder what could have happened if he had at least stayed in the bout and attempted to win.

"What if I would've won? That'd be the rudest thing of all time. Couldn't let there be a chance of that... obviously," he wrote.

In September, McAfee said that he was confident he would one day rejoin Cole on commentary. He further teased a return on "The Pat McAfee Show," where Paul Heyman was a guest, following former commentator Kevin Patrick's release from WWE.