Backstage Updates On Naomi And Andrade's Respective Futures With WWE

The wrestling news cycle belonged to WWE this past weekend, largely for situations that took place outside the ring. There were plenty of newsworthy moments inside the ring, however, including appearances by Naomi and Andrade, who returned to the promotion by competing in the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble matches respectively.

It will not be one-off appearances either. Fightful Select reports that both Naomi and Andrade have re-signed deals to return to WWE, though the terms for each were not disclosed. Neither return was surprising, as both Naomi and Andrade had wrapped up obligations with their previous workplaces, with Andrade finishing up with AEW back at AEW Worlds End on December 30, while Naomi departed TNA, where she wrestled as Trinity, earlier this month.

Regarding the brands each will appear on, it appears Andrade is currently scheduled to be on "WWE Raw," and is expected to make an appearance on the show this evening. Part of the reason for Andrade's move to "Raw" is because his wife, Charlotte Flair, is still recovering from knee surgery that is expected to keep her out most of 2024. As such, there was not a sense of urgency to move Andrade to "SmackDown," where Charlotte is currently stationed.

As for Naomi, the former TNA Knockouts Champion is expected to be on "SmackDown" going forward. The move will reunite Naomi with her husband, Jimmy Uso, who has been part of the "SmackDown" brand since 2020 and was working there when Naomi first departed WWE in 2022. Uso remains a member of the Bloodline stable, alongside Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.