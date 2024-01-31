Triple H Praises Former WWE Women's Champion As A 'Unique And Giving' Performer

This year's women's Royal Rumble match has received a ton of praise online, with most fans and even critics noting that it was well put together. According to Paul "Triple H" Levesque during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley proved her worth by winning the event.

Levesque said this year's Royal Rumble was a spectacular night, especially for the women. "Bayley, taking her place ... Bayley is a very unique and giving performer that is always a constant and I think it's easy to overlook how good she is because it's always a constant in getting something else launched."

The WWE Chief Content Officer explained that Bayley's role is important but often results in her being overshadowed. But by winning the women's Royal Rumble match, she has finally put the spotlight on herself. "I can't say enough about that, how much that role –- or how big that role is -– sometimes it's overlooked because of that, and tonight she was able to put herself in that spotlight and not be overlooked."

Levesque claimed that Bayley earned her spot in not just the Royal Rumble but at this year's WrestleMania as well. "So, very excited for her for that, because she has been sometimes lost in the shuffle of just how great of a performer she really is. She's one of the all-time best," said Triple H.

The 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner announced on the "WWE Raw" after Royal Rumble that she will announce her WrestleMania opponent on this week's "WWE SmackDown."