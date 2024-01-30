Bronson Reed Says WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Brought Him Back To Life Following Flu

WWE star Bronson Reed revealed that he had the flu in the lead-up to this past Saturday's Royal Rumble. However, the crowd's support gave him the boost to perform in the men's Royal Rumble.

Following the premium live event on Saturday, the Australian star took to X to discuss his Royal Rumble appearance and how he was buoyed by the crowd to give his best despite his illness.

I've been recovering this past week from a terrible flu.

Being a part of the #royalrumble brought me back to life.

Bucket list.

Oh and and I heard you chanting "MEAT!"

Keep that energy going into #WWERaw #yeetvsmeat — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 28, 2024

At the 2024 men's Royal Rumble, which was won by Cody Rhodes for the second year in a row, Reed entered his first Rumble match at #16 and lasted 10 minutes. He eliminated the returning Andrade, who was his only elimination in the match, before being thrown out by Omos. The Aussie star also referenced the "meat" chants that happened when he was in the ring with The Viking Raiders' Ivar.

Reed wrestled on the "WWE Raw" after Royal Rumble, facing off and losing to Jey Uso after the former Bloodline member delivered his trademark Uso Splash on the former "NXT" North American Champion.