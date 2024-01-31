Why Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Star Seth Rollins Is This Generation's Shawn Michaels

Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hailed former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler as "the Shawn Michaels of his era." For ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, WWE's current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is fitting of a similar description.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer praised Rollins for his impressive versatility in working with various opponents in the ring – an attribute that Dreamer believes to be reminiscent of the spirit shown by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. "I've said this before, but I will say it again – Seth Rollins is this generation's Shawn Michaels," Dreamer said. "I've seen both parts. I've lived both generations. I have seen Shawn Michaels tear it up with The Undertaker, tear it up with Mankind, tear it up with Bret Hart, tear it up with Steve Austin, and then same thing with Seth Rollins. He will have a different match with everybody. And also his outfits, his flamboyancy. He could turn heel in a second. He could be loved in a second. So that's the highest praise, because Shawn Michaels should be pretty much everybody's benchmark to be as good as Shawn Michaels because when Shawn Michaels was in his prime, and I was blessed to see it, there was no better."

Much like "The Showstopper," Rollins has also topped the illustrious Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 list, with this high honor most recently being awarded to him in last year's edition. Upon the turn of the new year, though, Rollins now finds himself temporarily out of action as he attempts to bounce back from a grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus.

