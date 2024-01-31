Kevin Owens Reportedly Worked WWE Royal Rumble Match With Injury

After outlasting seven other competitors in a fierce tournament, Kevin Owens was rewarded with a title match against United States Champion Logan Paul at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Owens, his title pursuit didn't go quite as planned as the referee caught him using a pair of brass knuckles, resulting in a disqualification victory for Paul. Additionally, a new report has also indicated that Owens worked through an injury during this premium live event performance.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Owens challenged Paul while battling a fractured foot. Owens' injury was reportedly sustained during his last match, which occurred on the January 5 episode of "WWE SmackDown" against Santos Escobar. While Owens remained out of in-ring action in the weeks following, he was involved in several physical on-screen segments with Paul, such as their brawl at the WWE Performance Center, in the lead-up to their title match.

As of this writing, it remains unknown if Owens' injury will cause him to miss any television time. In the wake of his loss, though, Owens appeared in a digital exclusive (via WWE's YouTube channel), making it clear that his issues with the "The Maverick" were far from finished.

Paul took possession of the United States Championship in November by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Following Paul's victory, WWE announced that his first challenger would be determined through a number one contenders tournament, with the winner (which later turned out to be Owens) earning themselves a title shot at the Royal Rumble event.