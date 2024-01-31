WWE's Road Dogg Reacts To Having The Rock As His 'New Boss

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has discussed the recent news about The Rock joining TKO's Board of Directors, and how it could help the wrestlers in the company.

It was recently announced that The Rock is now a part of the board of directors for TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC. On a recent edition of his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, Road Dogg stated that he's happy "The Great One" is a part of TKO, and explained why he'd be in The Rock's corner.

"I love it," said Road Dogg about The Rock joining the Board of Directors of TKO. "He is spreading his wings, and I'm actually surprised he hasn't thrown his hat into the ring this year to be the president. But maybe he's waiting till 2028. But, more power to him. He's a brilliant businessman, his team that he surrounds himself with are all super overcompetent people that perform and produce, and so anything he's in, I'm down. I'm down, show me the way, point me to it."

He believes that The Rock will help WWE as a whole as he has been through the grind that the numerous wrestlers in the company have experienced.

"Never before would you have had a guy who's done it all and been through it all — and I mean from making miles in Memphis to getting called up to where he stands today, the journey all in between. Now you got a dude who's literally lived the life, like you said, in the committee, in the boardroom, and so that's pretty cool because he will definitely have the sports entertainer's best interest at heart. He knows the struggles, he knows the perks," explained Road Dogg.

Apart from his new role in TKO, The Rock could also return to the ring, having teased a match against Roman Reigns in his "WWE Raw" appearance earlier this month.