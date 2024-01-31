Tommy Dreamer Assesses Jade Cargill's Execution In WWE Royal Rumble Women's Match

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has given his first impressions about Jade Cargill in WWE, following her impressive showing in the women's Royal Rumble match over the weekend.

Cargill made her in-ring debut on Saturday at the Royal Rumble, entering at #28 in the women's Royal Rumble match and eliminating three stars. She was in the final three of the match, which was ultimately won by Bayley, and had a showdown with Bianca Belair. Dreamer, on the recent "Busted Open" show, discussed Cargill's impact on her in-ring debut and the much-talked-about match-up between Belair and Cargill.

"I liked Jade and Bianca's execution in the Royal Rumble. I loved what they did, where they were holding the other women in the air, kind of acknowledged each other," said Dreamer about Belair and Cargill's face-off. "That is a very, very high-profile match [Belair vs. Cargill]."

The ECW legend believes that the addition of the former AEW star to the WWE roster has already made a big impact. He thinks that Cargill must have an important role at WrestleMania 40 later this year so that she continue the momentum she built in the women's Royal Rumble match.

"Jade is a game-changer. She's a game-changer for WWE, and I feel she needs to be in a very, very prominent role in her first WrestleMania. Not meaning she has to be at the top, but it's a victory for her to continue on her path because she just had this presence in the Royal Rumble," said Dreamer.

Cargill received a huge ovation upon her entrance on Saturday, and the WWE fans seemed to be excited when she eliminated Nia Jax, and later came face-to-face with Belair. After her impressive debut, Cargill thanked the WWE fanbase for their love but also promised that big things are in store for her in the future.