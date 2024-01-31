TNA's Jordynne Grace Reacts To Bayley Name-Dropping Her In WWE Royal Rumble Presser

Jordynne Grace shocked the wrestling world by stepping through the "forbidden door" at WWE's Royal Rumble to participate in the annual women's match, representing TNA in the process. While she impressed a plethora of fans who got their first exposure to her in the match, she also ended up receiving positive feedback from eventual match-winner Bayley during the post-show press conference.

"I don't have words for it to be honest. If you had told me this was going to happen two weeks ago, I would have said, 'You're absolutely insane.' I think Bayley is an amazing wrestler and she is so much nicer in person than I could have ever imagined," Grace told "Wrestling NewsCo." "For her to be saying nice things about me, and for Triple H of all people to be saying nice things about me it's completely surreal."

Bayley and Grace did get to interact for the first time in their careers during the match, being just one of many examples that left fans wanting more with the current Knockouts Champion. While Triple H didn't provide any more details regarding potential partnerships between WWE and TNA, he also praised Grace for her work, labeling Grace an "incredible talent," which was news that her sister was quick to share via text. "She was like, 'I can't believe Triple H is talking about you and saying that you're amazing and all these things,' and I was just like, 'We're on the same page because I genuinely can't believe it either,'" she said. "[It was an] out-of-body experience."

