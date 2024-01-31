TNA Star Jordynne Grace Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Crowd's Reaction To Her Appearance

TNA star Jordynne Grace has discussed her surprise appearance at the women's Royal Rumble match, and how she didn't expect WWE fans to know her.

Grace, the TNA Knockouts World Champion, spoke to "WrestlingNewsCo" about her expectations heading into the match and how she was surprised that the WWE fanbase knew her and cheered for her, while also chanting the TNA name.

"It was completely unbelievable," the TNA star said about the reception she got. "I'm still beside myself a few days later just that it all happened. Honestly, I had low expectations because I don't know that that many people know me. I don't know the crossover of TNA like WWE fans. So I was just like if I go out and there's no reaction that's okay. Just get in the ring and make sure that there's a reaction afterwards. Make sure that if they don't know you now, they're going to know you later. So that was my whole thought process behind it."

The TNA star entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #5 and embraced her former rival and TNA colleague Naomi, formerly known as Trinity in TNA, before the two went after each other. Grace had defeated Naomi in her final singles match in TNA earlier in the month and had also won the TNA Knockouts World Championship from Naomi at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. Grace lasted nearly 20 minutes in her first Royal Rumble match, before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Grace's appearance and performance seems to have been well-received by not just the fans but by WWE management too, with Triple H praising her in the post-Royal Rumble media scrum, calling her an "incredible talent."