Dustin Rhodes Assesses AEW's Homegrown Talents

As AEW's Dustin Rhodes gets into the latter stages of his career, he's found a way to make as big an impact out of the ring as he does in the ring. That includes coaching several stars in AEW, most notably in the women's division, with names like former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa listing Rhodes as an influence and mentor.

Speaking with "Denise Salcedo," Rhodes discussed working with the AEW women's roster, naming Billie Starkz, Deonna Purrazzo, and Abadon as talents he's been impressed with. Overall though, Rhodes is high several AEW homegrown talents, men and women, so much so that he had a hard time naming all of them.

"God, there's so many...," Rhodes said. "Darby and Sammy really stick out to me. Darby's crazy, Sammy's crazy. But they're so good...I love Orange [Cassidy]. Orange is a hell of a worker who can tell a story and has this crazy gimmick that's over like wildfire. You look at Private Party, those kids are great. The youth movement is really very cool to see. I love that they're getting the opportunity to shine because they deserve it. It's about them, it's not about me anymore."

Rhodes further detailed what qualities in himself he'd like to see younger wrestlers learn.

"I'm a giver," Rhodes said. "I have a huge heart. I love the business. I'm not a politicker, I'm not an ass kisser, I don't do those things. I just work hard. I think I have a lot of grit, a lot of heart, and it's just put my love and passion into what I'm doing every single time I go out there. And if these kids can learn to do that, which they're doing a great job, they're going to be just fine."

