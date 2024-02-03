Al Snow Says He's Doing Something In OVW People Say Can't Be Done Anymore

Former WWE star and current OVW co-owner Al Snow believes that what professional wrestling is actually selling hasn't changed in more than 100 years, and what he's currently teaching isn't being taught elsewhere anymore.

Appearing on "Developmentally Speaking," Snow was asked about the struggles to run OVW since buying the promotion in 2018 and his answer went well beyond the simple day-to-day operations of running a wrestling company.

"On every level it's a struggle," Snow said. "I'm doing something here that one, everyone says can't be done anymore," alluding to running an independent developmental promotion. "Just ask any 'expert' and they'll tell you it can't be done. I'm also doing something here that no one's teaching anymore. I'm teaching the art of how to work a professional wrestling match — not wrestle a professional wrestling match — and those two things are dramatically different."

That difference, Snow says, lies in character work, which is what people have been buying tickets to see since the carnival days of wrestling. That would mean less in the way of orchestrated, high-flying acts and more in the way of characters deeply rooted in reality, making them believable for an audience and therefore easy to buy into.

"There is only one singular thing that is fake about professional wrestling and that's just the outcome, that's it," Snow explained. "Everything physically in that ring is real. The characters that you see, if they really are truly a character that is a star, the reason they're a star is because it's who that person really is, just with the volume turned way up. That's why it works because you can believe in who they are."