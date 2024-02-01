Montez Ford Would Love To Target This Group In WWE At WrestleMania 2024

WWE star Montez Ford is open to the idea of facing Judgment Day at WrestleMania later this year, and winning back the tag team titles.

Ford and his wife, fellow WWE star Bianca Belair, were guests on Ariel Helwani's "The MMA Hour," where he was asked what he would like to do at WrestleMania 40 if he was the booker of the show. The "WWE SmackDown" star is keen to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgment Day, who are the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

"Myself, this year, 100% it would be myself [and] Angelo Dawkins versus — who's currently the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Judgment Day. We haven't been tag team champions in almost three years. Very, very long time and I think it's time ... it's been more than time and it's time."

In the interview, which happened before the Royal Rumble, Ford suggested that Belair could potentially choose to face Ripley — who is also part of The Judgment Day — after she wins the women's Royal Rumble match.

"Who knows, you know they have someone that's attached to their group who's a women's world champion [referring to Rhea Ripley] she's also part of them [alluding to Bianca Belair possibly facing her at WrestleMania 40]," said Ford.

Belair was enthusiastic about the idea of facing Ripley at "The Show of Shows." "That would be a really cool scenario. Judgment Day doesn't have an answer, there's no answer to Judgment Day right now, and if they're [The Street Profits] going to go against Judgment Day and if I choose Rhea, why not we could just do it together?" said Belair.

The "EST of WWE," unfortunately, could not win the women's Royal Rumble match, as she was eliminated by eventual winner Bayley from the match.