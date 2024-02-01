HBK Shawn Michaels Shares Excitement For WWE NXT Women's Title Match At Vengeance Day

The NXT Vengeance Day PLE is set to take place this Sunday, and "NXT" head of creative Shawn Michaels is very excited about the show. So much so that he couldn't stop talking about how excited he, and the rest of the "NXT" roster, is when he stopped by the "Battleground Podcast" to promote the PLE. And perhaps the match he's most looking forward to is Lyra Valkyria's NXT Women's Title defense against Roxanne Perez, in some part due to how far Michaels feels Valkyria has come since winning the title last year.

"I think Lyra Valkyria, I think she's been an impressive champion," Michaels said. "I think it's somebody who I think came in from the UK, sort of...it's like a slow burn with Lyra. Over time, people began to really appreciate her ability, her skill, and I think, obviously, her running across Becky Lynch was huge for her and her career...When you come in and you have a time when you're trying to come into your own, but you're also sort of dealing with people that you looked up to, it's a different dynamic than what you're used to.

"You have a respect, and you also...whether you're fanboying or fangirling, you have this admiration that you had when you were younger for these people. But now you believe it's your time. And I think that it's been a great growth process to watch in Lyra as she's gone through that with Becky, and now coming in the road as champion."