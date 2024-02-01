Bully Ray Assesses Cody Rhodes' Back-To-Back WWE Royal Rumble Wins

Cody Rhodes made history at the 2024 Royal Rumble, becoming only the fourth man in WWE to win back-to-back Rumble matches, alongside Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels. Rhodes will go on to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia to challenge either Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship or to "finish the story" against Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray spoke about Rhodes' victories and the fact his name needs to be mentioned among the legends before him. He drove the point home that Rhodes must be in that conversation to make him look like even more of a star.

"Once you put Cody's name in that sentence, with those superstars, you now have changed people's perception," Bully said. "Now he takes another step forward in people's minds, because they go, 'Oh. Only Austin, Hulk, and Shawn did it? And now Cody?' You're talking about Mount Rushmore guys. You gotta put Cody's name in that sentence." Bully also spoke about Rhodes' two potential opponents for "The Showcase of the Immortals" in April. With the rumblings of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson coming into the picture to challenge his cousin Reigns, especially after Johnson was announced to the TKO board and had a verbal spat with Jinder Mahal on an episode of "WWE Raw," Rhodes finishing his story could be in question. It's been reported that Rock has not signed a deal to wrestle, with the keyword being "yet." The Hollywood star is someone Bully could do without at WrestleMania, at least this year.

"Do I love the Head of the Table story between Roman and Rock? Yes. Absolutely. Plant the seed the night after. Plant the seed at the end of Mania, the night after," he said. "Do the one-year build like Rock and Cena did and then give me Roman and Rock next year."