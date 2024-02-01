WWE Exec Bruce Prichard To Undergo Triceps Surgery

It's not a good time to be the tricep muscle of someone in WWE right now. WWE star CM Punk tore his right triceps this past Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble, putting him on the shelf for several months and ending any chances of him getting his long-awaited WrestleMania main event. As it turns out, a higher-up in WWE creative is also dealing with a similar injury.

On X early Thursday morning, AdFreeShows' Conrad Thompson revealed that WWE executive, and "Something To Wrestle With" co-host Bruce Prichard would be undergoing surgery on his triceps later today. However, podcast fans were reassured that Prichard would miss little, if any, time, with Thompson stating the duo would be recording this Saturday. He did not reveal whether the injury would cause Prichard to miss any time in his WWE role.

Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning. We hope to record Saturday. https://t.co/07f4wvtxzr — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) February 1, 2024

The triceps surgery represents the fourth time Prichard has gone under the knife over the past five years, having previously had emergency dental surgery in 2019, surgery on a torn rotator cuff in 2022 and surgery on his left shoulder in 2023. The WWE Executive Director had also suffered two heart attacks in 2012 as well, though he successfully recovered from both.

Prichard's injury comes at one of WWE's busiest times of the year, as the promotion embarks on the Road to WrestleMania. WWE also remains knee-deep in a scandal involving former WWE Executive Chairman, and Prichard's long-time boss, Vince McMahon, who resigned last week after a lawsuit alleged that McMahon had engaged in sex trafficking and abuse with a former employee.