WWE's Lyra Valkyria On Seeing 'A Different Side' Of Fellow NXT Star Roxanne Perez

Among the bigger matches taking place at NXT Vengeance Day this Sunday night is the NXT Women's Championship match, with Lyra Valkyria defending against Roxanne Perez. And a big part of the story is the change in Perez, who has shown a bit more attitude over the last few weeks, as she looks to become only the third woman to hold the NXT Women's Title two times.

In an interview with "Busted Open Radio" promoting the bout, Valkyria acknowledged the changes Perez has gone through. She also stated that she was ready to adapt to Perez' newfound aggressiveness.

"It's definitely not something I've taken lightly," Valkyria said. "There's definitely a very obvious change in Roxanne since she's lost the title and had to pull herself back up from that loss. And I think you can very clearly see a difference in her. She's more aggressive. She's...I don't know if you saw what she did to Arianna Grace a couple of weeks back, but that was a violent Roxanne that I hadn't seen before. So that's definitely on my mind going into Vengeance Day."

Valkyria also pointed out that while Perez had changed, so had she, ever since defeating Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women's Title in October. She believes the elevation of her own performance makes her ready for whatever Perez throws at her.

"I feel a little grizzled," Valkyria said. "I've got a lot of competition. I've got a lot of people who would stab me in the back to step up and take my title. I've got Lola Vice looking at me with that contract right now. She's not one to play with knives. So yeah, I've had to step up, become more serious, and take more role more seriously as champion."

