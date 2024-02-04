Bayley Reacts To Jade Cargill Eliminating Nia Jax At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley has discussed Jade Cargill's debut, and what she brings to the women's division.

In this past week's edition of WWE's "The Bump," Bayley was asked about her thoughts on WWE debutant Jade Cargill eliminating Nia Jax. The women's Royal Rumble winner is excited to see the former AEW star in the women's division.

"I was not expecting that [Cargill eliminating Jax] and I'm glad I had a front-row seat to it. When she [Cargill] eliminated her [Jax], after seeing that I [thought] need to get rid of this girl," said Bayley. "I'm excited to have her within the division. She's a new obstacle to overcome. She's someone new that can take care of girls like Nia and I don't have to do it."

Bayley, who entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #3, lasted over an hour and eliminated Liv Morgan last to win the match. The Damage CTRL member had a close look at Cargill in the women's Royal Rumble match, with the former AEW TBS Champion being one of the last three in the match. During her impressive debut, Cargill slammed Jax — which left the crowd stunned — and then threw her over the top rope. Jax had up until that point bulldozed through the field, eliminating eight stars in the match.

Cargill also had a face-off with Bianca Belair at the Rumble, which many consider to be a potential WrestleMania match in the future. Following the Rumble, Cargill praised Belair, calling her "phenomenal" and a "great representation for the African American community."

The former AEW star signed with WWE last year and made appearances on "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT," but made her in-ring debut last weekend at the Rumble.