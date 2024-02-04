WWE's Rhea Ripley Discusses Initial On-Screen Awkwardness With Dominik Mysterio

WWE star Rhea Ripley has discussed her equation with Dominik Mysterio when they first started working alongside each other and how it was awkward at first.

During her recent appearance on the 'Notsam Wrestling' podcast, Ripley was asked about her chemistry with Dominik and whether it developed almost immediately after they were paired together.

"No, not really," said Ripley if she had an immediate bond with Dominik. "It was actually quite awkward to start with. We hadn't really talked to each other much before. I mean, it was a simply like, 'Hello, how are you?' every now and then when we saw each other. But apart from that, I mean, we didn't really have a conversation until I started choking him out with my legs and he fell madly in love with me. I don't blame him."

She added that her chemistry with Dominik improved the more time they spent together, both in the ring and outside of it. The Women's World Champion stated that there's a strong bond between not just her and Dominik, but with the rest of the Judgment Day as well.

"But, I don't know, it sort of just grew more and more we were on-screen together. I mean you end up spending more time with the people you work with and the people that you surround yourself with. We travel together, we work together, we are a family so it was only a matter of time before that bond sort of grew with all of us, not just between Dom and I, but with all of us," said the Australian star.

Dominik joined hands with the Judgment Day after betraying his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, back in 2022, and has become one of the most despised heels in WWE.