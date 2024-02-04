WWE Power Couple Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Discuss Being A Heel Vs. Babyface

Breaking professional wrestling down to its foundations, it's often as simple as a battle between good and evil. That dichotomy is represented by the roles of the heel and babyface — two classic terms that have found their way into the cultural lexicon over many years. While recently appearing on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, WWE married couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford described portraying the two different roles.

"I love being the good guy ... because it [gives] purpose to what I do," Belair said. "I feel like it has a bigger impact, and I'm able to do stuff within the community. It's just very ... inspirational [and] impactful."

Belair is speaking from experience, as she did spend some time as a heel. However, it was before she reached the WWE main roster.

"When I was [a] heel in 'NXT,' it was so much fun," Belair continued. "But I will say ... being [a] heel is a lot easier. It's a lot easier to get people to not like than to get people to like you and keep liking you."

One challenge of being a hero is staying fresh in the eyes of fans. To do that, the WWE star said, it requires the addition of a talented villain, with Belair citing her favorite opponent Bayley as an example. If Belair were to turn heel once again, she stated that she would want to be genuinely hated by fans, as she felt she was previously "the cool heel."

Ford agreed with Belair in that attracting hate is easier, and being a babyface allows one to participate in more community events. However, on the other hand, heels have the opportunity to hype themselves up and flaunt their positive traits.

"If I had a choice, I guess I would just say whichever one is going to get me paid the most," Ford said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The MMA Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.