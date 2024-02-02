Bully Ray Explains Why Cody Rhodes Vs Seth Rollins In WWE Isn't A 'Consolation Prize'

Following the revival of WWE's World Heavyweight Championship last year, many pundits pointed out that the title felt like a consolation prize, secondary to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is held by Roman Reigns. The current titleholder Seth Rollins, however, has feverishly worked to alter the perception of the World Heavyweight Championship, recently pitching his case as to why Cody Rhodes – the winner of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match – should challenge him at WrestleMania 40. While Rhodes' eyes have largely been fixated on Reigns' championship, Rollins' plea has seemingly convinced WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray that Rollins vs. Rhodes may be a legitimate option to consider for WrestleMania 40.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray was asked if the idea of Rollins vs. Rhodes felt like a consolation prize, given that Rhodes had already lost to Reigns at last year's big event. "Consolation prize for Cody? No," Ray said. "If Cody beats Seth and then goes on to also capture the Universal Championship one day. Cody's story, once again, is about becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The championship that Seth wears around his waist is the best representation of what his father [Dusty Rhodes] would have been chasing. I keep going back to the same stuff. I believe we've gotten so far away from what the actual story is. 'Finish the story' – what's the story about? The story is about his father not being able to truly win the championship because he won by disqualification or countout or whatever. That's the story. The story is not about Roman Reigns. Why is it not about Roman Reigns? Because they haven't told that story. He lost to Roman, end of story."

Cody Rhodes' concept of "finishing the story" has been centered around becoming the first member of the Rhodes family to win the WWE Championship. As Ray and Rollins both alluded to this week, though, the World Heavyweight Championship, which is now widely viewed as a "workhorse championship," may be a better representation of the spirit that Cody's father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, embodied during his career.

