WWE Star Bayley Opens Up About Most Satisfying Elimination At Royal Rumble

Bayley is elated following her win in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble. Amidst her record-setting 63-minute and 3-second performance in the match, Bayley also scored the second-most eliminations in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, trailing only one behind Nia Jax, who removed eight competitors from the field. During an appearance on "WWE's The Bump," Bayley was asked to analyze her respective seven eliminations, identifying the one she found to be the most satisfying. Without hesitation, Bayley pointed to that of former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion, and her long-time rival, Bianca Belair.

"The most satisfying was Bianca Belair. She had my number for the last three years and I finally got to crush her dreams, just like she's been crushing mine," Bayley said. "And honestly, that wasn't even enough. Poor Tiffany [Stratton] tried her best [to eliminate Bianca by pulling her braid]. I mean, I would have done the same, but that was probably the most rewarding feeling of all time."

As Bayley alluded to, "WWE NXT" star Tiffany Stratton attempted to lure Belair to the floor by her hair. With Belair desperately hanging on to the top ring rope, and Stratton teetering on the apron, Bayley then seized the opportunity to eliminate both of them from the match, and thus, squander their first shot at securing a spot on the WrestleMania 40 card. In addition to Belair and Stratton, Bayley's 2024 Women's Royal Rumble outing also saw her take out the likes of Maxxine Dupri, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and a returning Liv Morgan.

