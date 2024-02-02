AEW's Jeff Jarrett Assesses Opportunity Bron Breakker Got At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

When passion and drive meet opportunity, good things tend to happen. And that's what Jeff Jarrett saw for Bron Breakker at this year's Royal Rumble, in which Breakker got a showcase spot, entering at number 20 and eliminating four men, tied for most in the match alongside its eventual winner, Cody Rhodes. On "My World," Jarrett exuded pride in seeing Breakker succeed on such a stage, and noted when the chance to be featured in the Rumble came about (reportedly due to Brock Lesnar being removed), he just had to take advantage of such opportune timing.

"A door was closed, it appears, with the Brock situation," Jarrett said. "But what a door that was opened for Bron and he came in and he seized it," he added, marveling at the timing of such a break, with the Rumble kickstarting the road to WrestleMania, on which Breakker could very well be headed himself. The former "WWE NXT" champion made the most of the 5+ minutes he was afforded in the Rumble, eliminating a pair of made men in Jimmy Uso and Finn Balor, as well as two behemoths in Ivar and the massive 7'3" 416-pound Omos. Following that elimination, however, Breakker was tossed himself by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, in textbook sneaky fashion. Still, he was grateful for the appearance and set himself up for bigger things in the near future.

In fact, "The Last Outlaw" sees a huge matchup potentially for Breakker just a few months away — against none other than "The Ring General." "Can you imagine," Jarrett pondered aloud, "[Breakker], on the stage of WrestleMania with GUNTHER? [At some point], GUNTHER's gotta lose. What an upside to put Bron over," he added, predicting that the current Intercontinental Champion "will be WWE champion inside of 12 months."

