Tommy Dreamer Discusses Bron Breaker's Showing In WWE Royal Rumble 2024

While WWE was dealing with a week that featured a new deal with Netflix, the resignation of Vince McMahon following a lawsuit that accused him of sexual abuse and trafficking, and a controversial press conference featuring Triple H, the promotion somehow managed to put on their annual Royal Rumble PLE. And among the highlights of the Men's Royal Rumble match was one Bron Breakker. The NXT star had one of the strongest showings in the bout, tying Rumble winner Cody Rhodes with the most eliminations at four, before being tossed out by Dominik Mysterio.

While discussing the Rumble on the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer touched upon Breakker's performance, praising both him and WWE for how they put over Breakker's attributes during the match.

"If I'm talking about maximizing his time, Bron Breakker, my god," Dreamer said. "[He was] like a house of fire. And that's how a babyface should be, even though I think he's a heel. But he came in, and Bully has said it so many times, he has both the characteristics of his father and his uncle combined into one.

"And I love the fact that there was a simple thing where they talked about the speed, and how he hits the ropes. And I haven't seen somebody hit the ropes like that since Stone Cold Steve Austin, where he is just booking. And he's in great cardiovascular shape, maximizing his time. Man, I thought he did a great job."

Breakker's performance was made more impressive by the fact that reports suggested he was originally not scheduled for the Rumble. It's believed Breakker got his spot by replacing Brock Lesnar, who was pulled from the show after being tied into McMahon's lawsuit.

