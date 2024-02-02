Shawn Michaels Assesses NXT Talent That Appeared In WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The recent Royal Rumble matches might have been lacking in nostalgic surprises this year, but it more than made up for it with upcoming stars from "WWE NXT" making their mark. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez all featured in the matches, which Shawn Michaels admitted was "huge for them, and huge for 'NXT." "I think everybody had really fantastic moments, it was fun and enjoyable for them, it was everything you wanted it to be and everything I think they hoped it would be," he told the press during a recent media call. "That's always the best. I'll never get tired of having Melo and Bron looking at me from across the room and hugging them after doing such a fantastic job."

Michaels admitted he was really proud of everything they did, and now understands how Triple H feels looking at an entire roster full of his "NXT" stars doing well. He noted that it is the reason they do this as he claimed that Breakker, Hayes, and Stratton have been the foundational performers that they've based "NXT" on during his era, and now it remains to be seen when they will all make the transition to the main roster.

"It really is incredibly rewarding, it's sentimental," he said. " For those of us going through it with them, it really is fantastic and they've earned it and they deserve it. Tiffany was out there looking like she belonged, just doing a fantastic job with the big kahunas of the WWE women's division and out there and hanging tough. Incredibly proud of everybody and honestly, a really, big, big day, and a big spotlight for "NXT."

