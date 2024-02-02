Deonna Purrazzo Discusses The Biggest Difference Between TNA & AEW

Following the expiration of her Impact Wrestling contract, Deonna Purrazzo wasted little time to ink a deal with a new promotion – that being All Elite Wrestling. "The Virtuosa" made the official jump to AEW on the January 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," setting her sights on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. As Purrazzo continues to acclimate to the new environment, she was recently asked to pinpoint the biggest difference she's noticed between AEW and her former home of Impact (which is now known as TNA Wrestling).

"I really just think it's the scale of the company," Purrazzo told "AEW Unrestricted," "It was Impact when I was there, it's officially TNA now. I don't want to say it's a skeleton crew, but it is. Everyone has multiple jobs. We're in smaller venues. They're smaller crowds. If I need to fix my travel, there's one person who does that. If I need comp tickets for my family, there's one person who does that. I think just adjusting to not knowing who is in what department, who to go to for whatever question I have, and just the scale of the production here at AEW has been such the difference for me."

During her three-and-a-half-year run with Impact, Purrazzo became a prominent figure on their weekly programming, later earning recognitions as Wrestler and Knockout of the Year in the company's 2020 year-end awards. With three reigns as Knockouts Champion already behind her, Purrazzo is eager to collect even more championship gold in AEW. So far, Purrazzo is undefeated in AEW, with her latest victory coming against another former Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.