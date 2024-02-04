Absent AEW Star Rush Provides Medical Update

After being sidelined for over one month, it appears that Rush will soon be making his way back into a wrestling ring. AEW fans last saw Rush at AEW Worlds End as he competed in an eight-man tag team match alongside the likes of Brody King, Jay Lethal, and Jay White. The former ROH World Champion later revealed he had suffered a torn hamstring during his second match in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic, presumably referring to his victory over Mark Briscoe on the November 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Rush provided an update on his injury status Saturday evening, indicating that he is now poised to resume his in-ring duties. "El Toro Blanco is Ready To Return," Rush wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photograph of himself raising his middle finger.

Following the hamstring injury he would've sustained in his bout against Briscoe, Rush wrestled four more matches, three of which were included in the Continental Classic. Rush also performed in the aforementioned tag team showcase at the Worlds End pay-per-view. As of now, there is no word on when Rush will officially return to action.

Rush reportedly inked a one-year deal with AEW in 2022 shortly after making his promotional debut in June 2022's Royal Rampage match. Last summer, Rush then confirmed that he had renewed his AEW contract, stating that he, along with his Los Faccion Ingobernables stablemates (Dralistico and Preston Vance), can now rule the wrestling world together.