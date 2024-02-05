Former NFL Player Richard Caster, Father Of AEW Trios Champion Max Caster, Passes Away

Richard Caster, a former NFL star and the father of AEW star Max Caster, passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, February 2, 2024, after battling Parkinson's Disease. As per the "Associated Press," the late tight end died in his sleep in Long Island, New York.

Caster was drafted by the New York Jets in 1970 in the second round of the NFL Draft and went on to play for the team for eight seasons. He was chosen to the Pro Bowl on three occasions in 1972, 1974, and 1975. Caster played one game in the Washington Redskins' (now known as Washington Commanders) 1982 season, during which they won the Super Bowl. This turned out to be the last season of his football career. Caster was inducted into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2019.

In addition to playing for the Jets and Commanders, Caster also had brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers. One of Caster's five children is AEW star Max Caster, who joined the promotion in 2020 and went on to form the popular tag team, The Acclaimed, alongside Anthony Bowens. The AEW star is a former World Tag Team Champion alongside Bowens, while he and Bowens, along with Billy Gunn, are the current AEW World Trios Champions, which they won last August at the All In show.