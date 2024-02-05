AEW's Ryan Nemeth Discusses Recent NJPW Appearance With Brother Nic

Nic Nemeth made plenty of headlines on January 4, when the former WWE star sat front row at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. Sitting right alongside him was his brother, AEW's Ryan Nemeth, as the two took in several matches before Nic got into a brawl with IWGP Global Champion David Finlay, setting up a match between the two later in February.

In an interview with the "Sarah O'Connell Show," Ryan talked about his experience at Wrestle Kingdom, which he stated was nothing but positives, aside from his brother's brawl with Finlay.

"I loved the show," Nemeth said. "I had never been to an environment like that before, ever. I've been to very large events and large wrestling shows and large football, [and] basketball things...nothing like that ever. That is a very unique fandom and culture there in Japan, with pro wrestling. I recommend everybody at some point, somehow try to get involved and watch one of those incredible athletes there. We saw some amazing matches, tag team title matches, we saw some singles matches, we saw just a wild match with Ospreay, Moxley, and Finlay. And unfortunately, there's a little riff-raff after that match."

Ryan admitted that his brother may have gone off the rails a bit, even joking that he was worried the brawl with Finlay would get both Nemeth's thrown in Japanese federal prison. Even still, he's excited for further opportunities for himself and Nic.

"It was an honor to be part of that event," Nemeth said. "I look forward to seeing what happens in the future with Nic Nemeth and New Japan Pro Wrestling. And if I can ever be of assistance, then I would love to be. And if not, that's fine."

