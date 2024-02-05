Dave Meltzer Speculates On WWE And AEW's Internal Reactions To Recent Stardom Firing

Last night, news broke that Japanese promotion STARDOM was losing its co-founder, Rossy Ogawa, with STARDOM's parent company Bushiroad accusing Ogawa of "poaching" talent and releasing him from his contract. As of now, it's unclear who Ogawa was recruiting talent for, but based on Tony Khan's reaction to Ogawa's firing, it's safe to say that it's not AEW. Speaking on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer elaborated on the reaction within AEW and WWE.

"A couple of months ago, ... WWE made a play — they wanted to work with STARDOM," Meltzer said. "That's where that stands. What that means, if it's going to be STARDOM or if it's going to be Rossy's [new promotion], that remains to be seen."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque and other figures within WWE have known about Ogawa's impending departure from STARDOM for quite some time. Meltzer then said that Kairi Sane, knowing Ogawa would be leaving, decided to depart STARDOM for WWE once again in the middle of last year.

Noting Khan's social media reaction, Meltzer stated that AEW had previously made attempts to bring in talent from STARDOM. However, rather than being held up by issues with Ogawa, the requested talent was reportedly already booked for STARDOM events on the necessary dates and a deal was unable to be worked out. Additionally, STARDOM had an interest in using Kris Statlander but the two sides couldn't come together for an unknown reason. Based on his reaction, Khan clearly believes Ogawa's departure will be a good thing for a potential AEW-STARDOM relationship, which seems likely considering the promotion already works with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.