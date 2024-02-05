Top Flight And Action Andretti Recall Issues Putting Together Recent AEW Match

This past December on the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Rampage," Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight, Action Andretti, El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Penta El Zero Miedo had an eye-catching trios match. While viewership for the pre-taped "Rampage" isn't at an all-time high these days, the performers gave it their all to impress everyone watching. Appearing on a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Top Flight and Andretti discussed what went into making the match happen.

"We were a little bit rushing it," Dante Martin said. "It's pretty hard putting matches together with the language barrier."

The group said that it took about an hour to put the match together, but the result was worth it. Even while they were still in the back, it was clear that they had something special on their hands.

"When we were putting it together, I figured as long as everything went as planned and whatnot, that we would make some magic out there," Andretti said. "All these guys are so athletic [and] can do so many great things, and [are] just great all-around athletes and professional wrestlers."

AEW star and podcast host Chris Jericho called the match "one of the best [he's] ever seen live." Following the "Rampage" match, Jericho booked the six performers to run it back on the 2024 Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea.

After the match initially took place in December, Top Flight and Andretti were given a shot at the AEW World Trios Championship currently held by The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. The younger competitors came up short, but Top Flight has seemingly returned to the tag team division in the weeks since.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.