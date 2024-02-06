Bully Ray Lays Out The Most Important Aspects WWE Raw Needs To Address Tonight

It was a polarizing weekend for WWE, and not just because they remain caught up in a lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. This time, the controversy was due to Cody Rhodes shockingly decided not to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania, instead stepping aside for The Rock.

One person not thrilled with the developments was WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray. During today's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully discussed his frustrations with Friday's angle, and what could be done to correct it, starting tonight on "WWE Raw."

"Here are the most important aspects that we need to know, and they need to get right as of tonight, on 'Raw,'" Bully said. "The healing begins tonight on 'Raw' for Cody, and when I say the healing, the perception of what Cody had to endure last Friday night, and the hits that his character may have taken. So, how? How did we get here? Why? Why did Cody step aside? What? What did The Rock whisper in Cody's ear? I have to hear from Cody Rhodes tonight."

Bully particularly wanted to know what Rock said to convince Rhodes to step out of the title picture. If not properly addressed, he believes it could be disastrous for Cody's character.

"If we just see Cody in a match tonight, if they leave last Friday night alone and never have Cody say why he stepped to the side, never mention how we got here, never find out what The Rock whispered in his ear, if it's never brought up again, I don't know why I have reason to believe in Cody," Bully said. "Cody has to tell me what was said to him before The Rock ever came to the ring."

