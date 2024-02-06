WWE SmackDown Ratings Report 2/2/2024

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, which earned the highest 18-49 demographic rating for the blue brand since August 25, 2023 — though the former WWE Champion's appearance did little for the overall rating.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "SmackDown" was viewed by 2,475,000 people, roughly the same as last week's episode, but the 18-49 demographic brought a 0.74 rating to the show, up 4% from last week. \Wrestlenomics also reportd that "SmackDown's" overall viewership is up an average of 2% compared to last February's average viewership at this time, while the 18-49 demographic is up a total of 21% over last year's average demographic rating at this time. The most-viewed quarter-hour was the last one, which saw The Rock return as a surprise challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the behest of Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

Johnson has reportedly been the plan for Roman's WrestleMania challenger since the former WWE Champion joined the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors in January. As it stands there is reportedly no situation where Rock doesn't face Reigns at WrestleMania.

The show also featured Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley being attacked by WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL members IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, seemingly jettisoning the former Damage CTRL leader from the faction. The show also featured WWE United States Champion Logan Paul's continuing rivalry with Kevin Owens following Owens's DQ loss at the Royal Rumble, which this week included Paul getting some help from from Austin Theory.