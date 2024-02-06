AEW's Chris Jericho Appears Onstage At Pantera Concert In Tampa, Sings RVD's Theme

AEW star and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho appeared on stage at a recent concert by heavy metal band Pantera, where he performed the band's song "Walk," previously used by Rob Van Dam.

At Pantera's recent concert in Tampa, Florida, Jericho joined the band halfway through the song "Walk" to perform alongside the band's singer, Phil Anselmo. The show at the Amalie Arena also included Lamb of God and Nest. The song, which is regarded as Pantera's most famous song, was listed in the 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time by "Rolling Stone" in 2023. Pantera reunited after disbanding over 20 years ago, and Jericho was pleased to see them reunite, stating that the band's legendary songs have to be experienced by their loyal fanbase.

"Walk" was used by RVD as his entrance theme during his time in ECW, and the WWE Hall of Famer also used it during his debut appearance on AEW last year. AEW CEO Tony Khan stated that he was keen to get the license for "Walk" and went the "extra mile" to secure the rights as he felt that it wouldn't have been the same if RVD used a different theme song. "That's why I wanted to pay the extra and go the extra mile to get 'Walk' by Pantera. Pantera was great and worked with us and we worked out a reasonable deal," Khan had said last year.

The iconic RVD theme song played once again on AEW television during the January 31 edition of "AEW Dynamite," as the veteran star made a surprise appearance as the opponent for Swerve Strickland in a hardcore match.