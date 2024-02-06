WWE's Nick Aldis Responds To Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce's Unorthodox Wrestler Name Choice

Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has done plenty of press. While most of the questions have related to football or his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, Kelce was also asked what his professional wrestling name would be. Seemingly unaware of the infamous WCW character, Kelce said he would call himself "The Big Yeti."

What do you think @RealNickAldis, can we get The Big Yeti on Friday nights? 😆 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Oi0kU03N63 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 6, 2024

The question caught the attention of WWE's social media team, who tagged Nick Aldis. The "WWE SmackDown" GM then added a bit of his own commentary.

"Let's workshop the name but love the energy," Aldis said.

The Yeti was a character played by wrestler Ron Reis for a very brief stretch in 1995. True to his name, upon his debut the Yeti broke out of a block of ice but, strangely, had the appearance of a mummy rather than a snow-themed sasquatch. Quickly realizing the character was not working, someone decided to have the Yeti begin wearing a ninja costume instead, and by January 1996, the character was referred to as The Super Giant Ninja before being removed from TV.

As for Kelce, the NFL star has reportedly had talks with WWE in the past about working together, though nothing has materialized as of yet. As recently as last October, Grayson Waller had started calling Kelce out for a match at WWE WrestleMania, with Waller even pitching the involvement of Swift.

While Kelce certainly has enough on his plate at the moment, it's clear that there is interest on WWE's end in working with the athlete. In the past, the promotion has brought in NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski and Lawrence Taylor, and former punter Pat McAfee is currently serving as a commentator on "WWE Raw."