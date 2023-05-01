Travis Kelce Says He's Been Talking With The Miz About Working With WWE

It seems someone else is looking to follow in the footsteps of NFL players Pat McAfee, Rob Gronkowski, and George Kittle by getting involved with WWE. This time, it's Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce. Speaking to TMZ, Kelce recently revealed he's been in touch with The Miz about setting up some kind of role for himself in WWE.

"I gotta get involved somehow, some way," Kelce said. "Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it, so hopefully we can brew something into fruition here." Kelce has long made it clear that he's a fan of professional wrestling, from the time he used a Stone Cold Stunner as a touchdown celebration to his use of a famous Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson catchphrase following the Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl victory.

In recent years, a number of NFL players have become involved with WWE in various ways. McAfee started out making guest appearances, eventually wrestling several matches and becoming a commentator for "WWE SmackDown." McAfee and Kittle appeared together at WWE WrestleMania 39 last month, with McAfee wrestling an impromptu match against The Miz and Kittle lending a helping hand. Gronkowski previously made a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 33 before going on to host WrestleMania 36, even winning the WWE 24/7 Championship at the event and holding it for 67 days.

Kelce is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2025 NFL season. While the tight end could put in appearances with WWE during the offseason, it seems unlikely he'll get involved at the same level as someone like McAfee while he is in the midst of his NFL career.