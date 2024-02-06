WWE's Braun Strowman Offers Update On Recovery From Injury, Surgery

WWE fans haven't seen Braun Strowman competing in the ring since May 2023, due to a neck injury which he had surgery on in June, but the return of the "Monster of All Monsters" is coming "Closer and closer," as he teased on X.

Closer and closer. The Monster's Coming Home!!!! pic.twitter.com/GtHMKUwYh6 — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) February 5, 2024

The former Universal Champion underwent a cervical fusion on the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck to try and fix the issue, and has gone on record praising WWE and Dr. Cordova for the manner in which they've looked after him. However, the WWE Universe is eager to see him back inside the ring, and Strowman provided a positive update on his recovery by revealing he recently strict pressed more weight over his head for 10 reps then 97% of the roster weighs.

Lots have been asking how my recovery is going. I'll put it this way. I just strict pressed more weight over my head for 10 reps then 97% of the roster weighs!!!! #Monster — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) February 5, 2024

While there is still no timeframe for his return to WWE, back in January he estimated it would be around one month before he'd start getting into the ring to train once again, which could be right around the corner if progress is on track. However, considering the serious nature of his injury, it will be a situation that neither he nor WWE will want to rush. Strowman first returned to the company in September 2022, and had been working in a tag team with Ricochet before his injury. Since that point, he has only been seen once on television, which was during the "WWE SmackDown" episode paying tribute to Bray Wyatt, whom he teamed with as part of The Wyatt Family. Being able to carry on Wyatt's legacy is something Strowman has admitted to being a motivational tool during his recovery.