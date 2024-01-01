Braun Strowman Provides Health Update Ahead Of WWE Return

After he returned to WWE in the fall of 2022, Braun Strowman seemed to be poised for a big 2023, either as a singles star or teaming with Ricochet. But the former WWE Universal Champion instead had an unfortunate turn of events in the spring, when he suffered a serious neck injury that required him to have fusion surgery that has kept him out of the ring for the last seven months.

In an interview with "The Ranveer Show," Strowman talked about his condition and revealed that he has been making great progress since he last gave an update in early December. He did caution, however, that he still has a little bit to go before a return to the ring can be seriously considered.

"I'm doing great," Strowman said. "Every day [I'm] better [and] pushing forward. I just got cleared to start lifting weights again [for the first time] since I had my surgery. Stuff like that. So one day at a time. WWE took unbelievable care of me. They sent me to Dr. Cordova at the world-famous Andrews Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He's the number one surgeon in the world for this procedure.

"I was in great hands with that. He's so happy with where I am in my progress and stuff. So [I'm] putting the size back on...I'm a little fluffy...So yeah, I just got cleared like two and a half weeks ago to fully start lifting weights again. I'm still on the no contact to the head, no taking bumps and stuff like that. So it's still going to be another month and two before we start easing back in the ring. But when it's time to go, we're going."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ranveer Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription