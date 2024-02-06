WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Doesn't Hold Back On Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Last month, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging that she was a victim of sex trafficking and sexual assault. Days after the lawsuit was filed, McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO, WWE's parent company. Speaking on "Kliq This," Kevin Nash spoke at length about the allegations against McMahon and the company.

"If these things were done to me by a 77-year-old man, I wouldn't be looking for a payoff," Nash said. "I'd be looking for him to die in prison on criminal charges."

Nash then noted previous reports that numerous women had signed NDAs relating to Vince McMahon. Still, the former WWE star said that he was not present for any of these situations and cannot say for sure what did and didn't occur.

"He'll have his day in court and this thing will play out," Nash later said.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared his belief that the relationship between McMahon and Grant could have been consensual but also acknowledged that McMahon displayed a pattern of behavior that resulted in women signing various NDAs. If McMahon is eventually found guilty in a criminal trial, Nash supported the idea that he should spend time behind bars.

"If somebody is such a predator and so deadly, you lock that person up," Nash continued.

However, Nash then proceeded to criticize the appearance of Grant's lawyer and called her credentials into question. Both Nash and co-host Sean Oliver wondered why, if the allegations are true, McMahon isn't being investigated criminally for his involvement, apparently unaware that McMahon is currently under federal investigation.

