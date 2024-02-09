Smash On How Infamous WWE/WCW Gimmicks Repo Man And Blacktop Bully Came About

Retired wrestler Barry Darsow played a variety of characters throughout his time in the industry. Most notably, Darsow was part of the tag team Demolition, where he was known as Smash. However, during a recent appearance with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Darsow spoke about making the transition from Demolition to another gimmick after spending some time away from wrestling.

"Vince [McMahon] called me up and said, 'Hey, I really want you back up here,'" Darsow said. "'You're not gonna be [in] Demolition. ... You got any thoughts?' And I said, 'I used to repo cars, and I'd get into some situations that were tough to get out of. I think it'd be kind of neat if I was the Repo Man.'"

According to Darsow, McMahon took to the idea right away, suggesting that the wrestler don a mask for the character. Darsow was hesitant to wear a full mask, and suggested wearing a smaller domino mask; he would remain a heel but would incorporate comedic elements into his character to eventually turn babyface. McMahon agreed, but the decision was never made to turn Repo Man from a heel to a face.

"I really enjoyed the gimmick, because I was getting paid good money and I was acting," Darsow continued. "I ended up working with top guys — Randy Savage, 'Hacksaw' Duggan. ... And my job was to get these guys over and I didn't mind doing it at all."