Bully Ray Praises WWE Raw Star For Being 'More Focused' Than Ever

Bully Ray has praised "WWE Raw" star Drew McIntyre, claiming that the former WWE Champion has become more focused and his character is now the total package.

On the recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," host Dave LaGreca suggested that McIntyre's current character is what Bully Ray has been asking for him to showcase over the last 2-3 years. The Hall of Famer, while reviewing the February 5 edition of "Raw," pointed out the major changes in the Scotsman's character that have made him stand out from his previous character.

"That Drew McIntyre might not be good for everybody else, but it's really working for me. I like it when the package matches ... the total package of Drew McIntyre — the bass in the voice, the extremely rugged man ... not the whiny Drew McIntyre, that I believe, we'd gotten in the past," Ray declared. "This Drew seems to be a lot more in control, clear and concise, knows what he wants to do and knows what he wants to say. Since he's put Punk on the shelf, he's a more focused Drew McIntyre."

LaGreca stated that McIntyre, in his eyes, was the MVP of the segment that also featured men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The aforementioned segment opened this past week's "Raw," where Rollins invited Rhodes to hear more from him after what happened on last week's "WWE SmackDown." McIntyre interrupted the conversation and goaded "The American Nightmare" to face Roman Reigns and finish the story, while he would go after Rollins and the World Heavyweight title. During the course of the promo, the Scottish star referenced injuring CM Punk, mocked Rollins for losing thrice to Rhodes, and then attacked the World Heavyweight Champion.