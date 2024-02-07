AEW Teases 'Epic Rendition' Of Sting's Theme Feat. Anthrax Drummer Charlie Benante

After almost 40 years in the business, wrestling legend Sting will have his retirement match in less than a month. Taking place at AEW Revolution on March 3, it's clear the company is pulling out all the stops when it comes to sending "The Icon" off into the sunset. The AEW Music account posted to X today, previewing a new version of Sting's theme music featuring the work of Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

The Surfer Era

The Crow Era

The Showtime Era

The Icon Era Here is a sneak peek of an epic rendition of the Icon Era @Sting's #AEW Theme ARRIVAL by @MikeyRukus featuring @Anthrax drummer @skisum! STING: THE ERAS EP

Arriving 2/22/24 pic.twitter.com/m6JmmcH3Kn — AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) February 7, 2024

The remix, still created by AEW's in-house composer Mikey Ruckus, features powerful drums that push along the orchestral arrangement, eventually leading to a thunderous double-bass section. So far, only a brief snippet of the track has been released, with the full song being revealed on February 22 with the release of a new EP, titled "Sting: The Eras EP."

Along with the song preview, the post reveals which eras of Sting's career will be covered by songs on the EP. The previewed track will cover "The Icon Era," while other songs will reference "The Surfer Era," "The Crow Era," and "The Showtime Era" — each representing a slightly different version of Sting presented over the years.

Before his retirement match next month, Sting will team with Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," with the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line. Win or lose, Sting and Allin will go on to face the Young Bucks — Matthew and Nicholas Jackson — at Revolution. The Young Bucks were reportedly handpicked by Sting to serve as his final opponents, along with AEW protege Allin as his tag partner.