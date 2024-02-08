TNA Stars Pay Tribute And Bid Farewell To Scott D'Amore Following His Termination

TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore was let go from his position yesterday by parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, with some talent such as Brian Myers crediting D'Amore for helping save the company from closing entirely. Since his termination, many members of the TNA roster have spoken out in support of D'Amore.

"The incredibly painstaking, tedious, and difficult work that [Scott D'Amore] has put in to bring [TNA] to this very exciting moment in time, cannot be understated," said TNA star Frankie Kazarian. "We all, wrestlers and fans alike, owe him a debt of gratitude."

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who recently appeared in the WWE Royal Rumble, posted a picture of herself and D'Amore. Grace also called the former executive the "heart and soul" of the promotion.

Former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin posted a picture of himself with D'Amore presenting him with the title belt after a particularly bloody victory. Meanwhile, TNA star Alex Zayne thanked D'Amore for both the opportunities he gave Zayne personally as well as everything he's done for wrestling as a whole.

"Not all people in leadership roles are leaders," said Jody Threat. "[Scott D'Amore] was a leader. [Honored] to have been led by him. Thank you for everything."

TNA star Jake Something posted a video of himself talking about D'Amore and his impact on Something's career. The wrestler stated that he was "proud to be a Scott D'Amore guy." Referee Brandon Tolle also referred to himself in the same manner while thanking D'Amore for the opportunities he provided.

Wrestler-turned-announcer Jade Chung posted a series of pictures of D'Amore, including a shot of D'Amore sitting behind the backstage monitors with a young child, presumably his own. Another former Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander, also posted a picture of himself in the ring with D'Amore. Alexander thanked the company's former President and referred to him simply as "coach."