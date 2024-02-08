Disney Renews Adam Copeland Series, Announces Sequel To Dwayne Johnson Vehicle

During the Disney Q1 2024 earnings call earlier this week, CEO Bob Iger made several announcements, including the news that "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has been renewed for a second season on Disney+. The fantasy series notably stars AEW's Adam Copeland as the recurring character Ares, the god of war. Meanwhile, Iger also confirmed that "Moana 2" will be released in theaters on November 27. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is currently working on a live-action "Moana" for Disney, was the voice of Maui in the original film. It's currently unclear if Copeland and Johnson will be reprising their respective roles in those upcoming projects.

Copeland, who left WWE to join Tony Khan's promotion last September, was originally cast for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" in October 2022. The first season was released on the Disney+ streaming platform in December 2023. The WWE Hall of Famer has worked on a variety of television and movie projects over the years, including starring in "Haven," where he was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series at the Golden Maple Awards in 2015. He also notably played Kjetill Flatnose in seasons 5 and 6 of the "Vikings" television series on History.

Meanwhile, Johnson, one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, was initially cast as Maui in December 2014, with "Moana" officially being released in 2016. It was the former WWE Champion's first voice role since playing Captain Charles T. Baker in the 2009 release of "Planet 51." Johnson, who is reportedly set to wrestle at WrestleMania 40 in April, has recently been involved in film projects such as "Red One," which is also set to be released later this year.